Reds' Phillip Ervin: Hot spring
Ervin is off to a great spring, hitting .353 with a team-leading three homers entering Monday's games.
Unfortunately for Ervin, there's no room in the inn for him, with the Reds already struggling to find playing time for Matt Kemp and possibly even Scott Schebler if Nick Senzel makes the team. Unless Senzel gets sent down, the most likely scenario has Ervin getting optioned down to Triple-A Louisville no matter how well he hits this spring.
More News
