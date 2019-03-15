Ervin went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Ervin hammered his fourth homer of spring training in the top of the fifth inning, giving the Reds a 3-2 lead. The 26-year-old is 10-for-29 with five RBI, a stolen base and seven runs scored in spring games, although he's likely to begin the season in the minors due to Cincinnati's impressive outfield depth.

