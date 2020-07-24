Ervin will lead off and play left field in Friday's Opening Day game against the Tigers.

How exactly the playing time will break down in a crowded Reds outfield this season remains to be seen. It looks as though the right-handed Ervin will be preferred to lefties Shogo Akiyama and Jesse Winker in left field with a southpaw on the mound like Tigers Opening Day starter Matthew Boyd. It's not clear if he'll play often enough against righties to have broader fantasy relevance, but the fact that he's leading off Friday is at least a good sign for his value in deeper leagues. He owns a career .907 OPS against lefties compared to a .687 mark against righties, making him an excellent fit for a platoon role.