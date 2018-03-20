Ervin is 8-for-33 with five RBI and one stolen base in 18 spring training games.

Ervin is hoping to make the Opening Day roster as a fifth outfielder, but he's not having an impressive spring. He finished 2017 batting .259 in 58-at-bats, although he did manage to hit .412 against left-handed pitching. If he does make the major-league squad, Ervin would likely see limited action off the bench.