Ervin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

He'll sit for the second time in the four-game series, with his only two starts coming against a pair of left-handed pitchers (Max Fried and Dallas Keuchel). Even with Cincinnati trading away another corner outfielder in Yasiel Puig earlier in the week, Ervin looks like he may end up sticking in a short-side platoon role.