Ervin was sent down to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

The Reds made a slew of moves prior to Thursday's game against the Braves, activating Eugenio Suarez (thumb) and calling up Rosell Herrera while optioning Cliff Pennington and Ervin to the minors. Over 16 appearances with Cincinnati this season, Ervin was just 8-for-38 (.211 average) with one extra-base hit, three RBI and one stolen base. He will continue to provide organizational depth in the outfield moving forward.