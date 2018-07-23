Ervin went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Sunday's series finale against the Pirates.

Ervin delivered a two-run single in the seventh inning to get Cincinnati on the board, although the game was well in hand as the Pirates had jumped out to a huge lead. He went 4-for-8 with a double and two RBI in the Reds' first series following the All-Star break. Ervin is unlikely to see consistent playing time moving forward, despite receiving two starts over the weekend.