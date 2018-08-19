Ervin will start in right field and bat fifth Sunday against the Giants, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Ervin is included in the lineup for the fourth time in six games and seems to have edged ahead of Mason Williams for primary duties in right field. The 26-year-old is slashing a commendable .288/.350/.452 across 120 plate appearances this season, but that may not be enough to guarantee him a full-time role once Scott Schebler (shoulder) is reinstated from the 10-day disabled list, likely at some point during the upcoming week.