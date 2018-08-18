Ervin went 1-for-2 with a walkoff solo home run in the 11th inning Friday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

He entered the game in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter for Preston Tucker and remained in the game in left field, setting the stage for his first career walkoff hit and third homer of the season. Despite his heroics, Ervin will remain on the short side of a platoon with Tucker for now, limiting his fantasy appeal to DFS and NL-only leagues despite his .287/.353/.455 slash line.