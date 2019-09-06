Ervin went 1-for-4 with a solo walk-off home run and a walk during the 4-3 extra-innings victory against the Phillies on Thursday.

While the 27-year-old has played in 75 games, he's only recorded 169 at-bats this year. He's made the most of his opportunities, though, posting a .296 average and .521 slugging percentage. Ervin has slumped a little lately, going 7-for-29 (.241) in his last 11 contests, but during that stretch he also has five extra-base hits, including three homers. Ervin also has six home runs, 18 RBI, 23 runs and three steals this year.