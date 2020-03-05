Ervin is projected to make the Reds' Opening Day roster, though he's not in line for a starting slot, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Rosecrans predicts that Aristides Aquino will begin the year in Triple-A, in part because he has options and in part because he needs more regular at-bats there. Ervin, on the other, is someone they are comfortable using as a reserve.