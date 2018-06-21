Ervin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Ervin will offer additional outfield depth for the big club with Scott Schebler (personal) landing on the bereavement list Thursday. The 25-year-old owns an unremarkable .211/.318/.237 line in 16 games with the Reds this season. With Schebler expected back in 3-to-7 days, Ervin's stay in the majors could be short lived.

