Ervin went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Ervin plated Cincinnati's first run with a single in the second and capped the scoring with a 408-foot solo shot to left field in the sixth. The multi-hit game was his eighth this season and upped his slash line to .310/.366/.532 over 172 plate appearances.

