Reds' Phillip Ervin: Recalled from Triple-A
Ervin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Ervin is up to replace the injured Scott Schebler (shoulder) and will likely fill a bench role during his time with the Reds. He's hit .205/.311/.231 in 19 games for the team so far this season.
