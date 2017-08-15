Play

Ervin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Ervin has been a slightly below league-average hitter at Triple-A (99 wRC+), and has received just three big-league plate appearances, despite making several trips to Cincinnati this year. He will serve as a right-handed hitter off the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast