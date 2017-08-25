Reds' Phillip Ervin: Rejoins big-league club
Ervin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Two days after he was sent packing, Ervin has rejoined the Reds, replacing Jesse Winker (hip) on the active roster. Ervin nearly hit for the cycle in a game with Cincinnati earlier this month, but his numbers over a larger body of work with Louisville leave quite a bit to be desired. He figures to see only occasional starts against lefties while up, and Ervin may very well be just a fourth outfielder long term.
