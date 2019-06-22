Reds' Phillip Ervin: Replaces Senzel in center
Ervin replaced Nick Senzel in center field Friday night after Senzel left with a headache, going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.
Since getting the call back from Triple-A Louisville over the weekend, Ervin has gone 1-for-10 with six strikeouts.
