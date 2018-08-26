Ervin will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Cubs, Matt Martell of MLB.com reports.

The Reds welcomed Scott Schebler (shoulder) back from the 10-day disabled list earlier this week, but it appears his return will prove more costly to the likes of Mason Williams and Preston Tucker than Ervin, who seems to have solidified an everyday role. Ervin has proven more than deserving of consistent at-bats through his performance thus far in the second half; he's slashing .341/.385/.571 with four home runs, three steals and 19 RBI in 31 games after the All-Star break.