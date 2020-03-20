Reds' Phillip Ervin: Roster spot still looks good
Ervin remains a good bet to win a roster spot with the Reds whenever baseball resumes play after hitting .409/.480/.773 in spring training, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Even with the Reds having a crowded outfield, Ervin benefits from having the ability to play all three outfield spots, and the Reds would rather he be a reserve on the big league club than someone like Aristides Aquino, who they'd rather see play every day down in Triple-A Louisville.
