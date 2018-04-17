Ervin went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in the Reds' 10-4 win over the Brewers on Monday.

Injuries to Scott Schebler (elbow) and Jesse Winker (shoulder) have opened up six straight starts for Ervin, who has held his own with a .385 on-base percentage during that span. However, with both Winker and Schebler seemingly on track to be fully healthy by the end of the week, Ervin will soon settle back in as the Reds' fifth outfielder, a role that will afford him infrequent at-bats.