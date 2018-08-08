Ervin will start in left field and bat second Wednesday against the Mets.

Ervin will enter the lineup for the injured Preston Tucker (foot) for a second straight day and is making his fifth start in the last seven games. Even when Tucker is back to full health, the 26-year-old Ervin will have a good case for sticking in the starting nine if he continues to sport a hot bat. Over 95 plate appearances on the campaign, Ervin has slashed .309/.379/.469 with eight extra-base knocks and a stolen base.