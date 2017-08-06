Ervin was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Ervin hardly logged any playing time while up in the big leagues, and with Zack Cozart returning from the disabled list, it made sense to send the speedy outfielder back to the minors. The 25-year-old will likely find his way back to Cincinnati once rosters expand in September, however.

