Ervin was optioned to Triple-A Louisville before Wednesday's game against the Mets, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Ervin was the sacrificial lamb for the Reds' need to add an extra reliever following an extra inning game Tuesday and a game Monday where the relievers covered 5.1 innings. With Nick Senzel due up Friday, Ervin would have likely been sent down then anyhow.