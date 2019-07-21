Ervin hit a solo home run in a pinch-hit appearance Sunday against the Cardinals.

Ervin got the Reds on the board in the eighth inning with a solo blast, but St. Louis would take a 3-1 victory in the series finale. The 27-year-old has made the most of his opportunities so far this season, batting .347 with two home runs and 10 RBI over 35 contests.

