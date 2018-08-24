Ervin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and stolen base Thursday against the Cubs.

Thursday marked Ervin's sixth consecutive start, and he continues to earn the extended look. Across his last 29 at-bats, he has collected nine hits, two home runs, five RBI, two stolen bases and scored three runs. His at-bats could dry up a bit with Scott Schebler (shoulder) slated to return Saturday, though Ervin appears to have surpassed both Mason Williams and Preston Tucker in the pecking order for playing time.

