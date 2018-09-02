Ervin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.

Ervin has emerged as a regular in the Reds' outfield since the All-Star break, but he'll get a day off in the series finale while he remains stuck in a rut at the plate. Over his last eight games (seven starts), Ervin has managed only five hits in 25 at-bats, though a 5:3 BB:K in that span suggests he's at least seeing the ball well.