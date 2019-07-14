Ervin went 6-for-6 with a double, a triple, a run scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's wild 17-9 win over the Rockies.

The six hits tied a franchise record for the Reds held by three other players, although it had been 70 years since anyone had joined the club. Ervin's steal was also his first of the year, and the huge performance boosted his slash line to .357/.410/.571, albeit in only 61 plate appearances. Despite the historic night, expect the 26-year-old to remain primarily a platoon option against LHP, limiting his fantasy appeal.