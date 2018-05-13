Reds' Phillip Ervin: To rejoin Louisville on Friday
Ervin, who is out with an undisclosed injury, is going to rehab in Arizona and hopes to rejoin Triple-A Louisville on Friday, freelance journalist Jason Linden reports.
He has been sidelined for almost three weeks with the ailment, but it sounds like he will be able to return to game action soon. Once healthy, he will serve as organizational outfield depth -- likely getting the call if injuries strike the big-league outfield.
