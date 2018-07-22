Ervin will get rare start Sunday against the Pirates, batting eighth while playing center field in place of Billy Hamilton.

Ervin, a former first-round pick in 2013, never quite realized his potential in the minors, let alone the majors. Still, he was having a good year with Triple-A Louisville this year, hitting .289/.373/.491 in 202 plate appearances. He has also stolen 10 bases, though he's also been caught seven times.