Manager David Bell confirmed that Ervin would be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to serve as the Reds' 26th man for the team's two-game series with the Cardinals in Mexico this weekend, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

If not for the Reds being well stocked on quality corner-outfield types in addition to his having a minor-league option left, Ervin likely would have had a strong case to crack the Opening Day roster. Instead, he had to settle for another trip back to Louisville, but Ervin will at least get to join the big club for a brief spell to give the team an extra power bat. Expect Ervin to head back to the minors once the Reds return north of the border.