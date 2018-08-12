Tucker (foot) is starting in left field and batting seventh for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Tucker hasn't seen game action since being removed from Monday's game after being hit by a pitch on his left foot. The 28-year-old is 3-for-15 with a double and an RBI since being acquired by the Reds at the end of July.

More News
Our Latest Stories