Tucker was traded from the Atlanta to Cincinnati along with Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler in exchange for Adam Duvall on Monday.

Tucker was recently banished to the Braves' Triple-A affiliate after slashing .256/.307/.444 through 62 games with Atlanta. He figures to replace Adam Duvall as the everyday starter in left field, and although Tucker hasn't displayed much power in the big leagues this season, he did manage to slug 24 homers at Triple-A Gwinnett a year ago.