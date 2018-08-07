Tucker (foot) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Tucker went for X-rays after being hit on the left foot by a Noah Syndergaard pitch during Monday's series-opening loss, so it's no surprise to see him out of the lineup as he awaits the test results. He likely would have been relegated to the bench with a lefty (Jason Vargas) starting for the opposition anyway, so there's hope that the injury isn't anything overly serious. Consider Tucker day-to-day for now. Phillip Ervin and Mason Williams are manning the corner outfield spots for the Reds in this one.