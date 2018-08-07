Reds' Preston Tucker: Left foot injury
Tucker was hit by a Noah Syndergaard pitch on the left foot Monday night and had x-rays after the game, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Tucker was noticeably hampered while running the bases after the HBP in the seventh inning. With the Reds facing lefty Jason Vargas on Tuesday, Tucker probably won't start anyhow, but hopefully we'll have the results from exams later Tuesday.
