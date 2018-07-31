Reds' Preston Tucker: Optioned to minors
Tucker was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
Tucker recently joined the organization after being traded from Atlanta on Monday. He will begin his stay in the minors, though it's expected that he will be called back up in the near future. Through 62 games with the Braves, he hit .256/.307/.444 with four home runs and 22 RBI.
