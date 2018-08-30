Tucker was sent down to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Tucker was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Joey Votto (lower leg), who was reinstated from the disabled list prior to Thursday's contest. In 17 games with the Reds after joining the organization in late July, Tucker has gone just 7-for-37 (.189 average) with two home runs and five RBI. Though he will likely return to the big-league team in the coming weeks, he may not receive enough playing time to be of much value down the stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories