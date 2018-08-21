Tucker is not starting Tuesday against the Brewers.

Tucker has now been out of the lineup for three of the last four games. The first two occasions came against lefties, but he's now sitting against righty Junior Guerra. The fact that he's hit just .194 since being shipped to Cincinnati at the deadline certainly doesn't help his case for more playing time. Phillip Ervin will start in left field while Mason Williams starts in right.

