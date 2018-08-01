Reds' Preston Tucker: Set to DH vs. Tigers
Tucker will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh against Detroit on Wednesday.
Tucker joined the big-league roster following his arrival from Atlanta in a trade that sent Adam Duvall to the Braves while Tucker, Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler went to Cincinnati. Look for Tucker to receive regular starts in left field for the Reds moving forward.
