Reds' R.J. Alaniz: Sent to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alaniz was optioned by the Reds on Friday.
Alaniz earned his first callup of the year Tuesday but did not get into a game. He'll make way on the roster for Eugenio Suarez, who returns from the paternity list in a corresponding move.
