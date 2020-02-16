Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Ahead of pace
Iglesias started throwing sooner this offseason in order to be ready sooner in spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "I just wanted to get my arm better in form," Iglesias said through interpreter Jorge Merlos. "Really, just want to get here ready to go and in better form."
Iglesias also said that he's better prepared to pitch in on-save situations than he was last year - when he compiled a 5.18 ERA and 1.521 WHIP and complained about his usage early in the season. "I felt a little bit awkward last year coming in early because I have a routine every time," he said. "I prepare myself in the sixth and seventh inning to come into the ninth. It was all a learning experience. I'm comfortable in whatever inning I come in. Just like any other closer, you have to be prepared for any time you can come in. I'm comfortable anywhere."
