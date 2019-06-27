Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Another terrible outing

Iglesias gave up four runs in the eighth inning Wednesday night against the Angels, picking up the loss.

Iglesias came into a 1-1 game, allowed the first two batters (Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani) to reach before getting two out. But then he gave up an infield single to surrender the lead, and followed that by giving up a three-run homer to Justin Bour. Certainly manager David Bell will have to field questions about Iglesias's usage, but it's also clear that the heart of the Angels order was up.