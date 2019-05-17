Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Bags save against Cubs

Iglesias picked up the save against the Cubs on Thursday, striking out two with no hits and no walks over a scoreless ninth inning to close out a 4-2 victory for the Reds.

Iglesias picked up his ninth save in 10 opportunities, needing 12 pitches to dispatch of the Cubs in order and successfully protect the two-run lead. His 3.63 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 22.1 innings aren't spectacular, but Iglesias does sport a 33:8 K:BB and a firm grasp on the role as the top option as Reds closer.