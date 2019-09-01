Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Bell noncommittal about role
Iglesias (2-11) blew the save and took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. When asked after the game if Iglesias would be moved out of the closer role, manager David Bell said that the Reds need to make sure Iglesias doesn't lose his confidence "no matter what situation he is pitching in," Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Iglesias allowed all three batters he faced to reach and now has two blown saves and three losses on the road trip, bringing his total to 11 losses this season, the most for a reliever in club history. Bell has stuck by Iglesias all year and his statements after the game don't make clear that a role change is coming, but it's becoming increasingly difficult to justify keeping Iglesias in the top spot. In fact, a case can be made that Iglesias is the Reds' fourth best reliever at this point, behind (in some order) Michael Lorenzen, Amir Garrett and Robert Stephenson.
