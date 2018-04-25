Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Blows first save

Iglesias allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out one to blow his first save of the season Tuesday against the Braves.

The Reds entered the ninth inning with a 7-3 lead before Amir Garrett allowed a home run, then put runners on second and third before being pulled. Iglesias was called in to shut the door with one out, but he walked two batters before allowing a single that tied the game. Surrendering walks has been a troubling trend for Iglesias this season, now granting seven free passes in 10.1 innings pitched. Despite this trouble finding the zone, he still has a pristine .97 WHIP and 1.74 ERA and is 3-for-4 in converting save opportunities.