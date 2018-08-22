Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Blows save but gets win

Iglesias (2-1) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday. He allowed three hits while striking out one and walking zero.

Iglesias entered the game with one on and one out in the eighth inning with a one-run lead and allowed the baserunner to score to blow his fourth save of the year. The Reds came through with two runs in the ninth to enable Iglesias to come away with the victory. The reliever now sports a 2.22 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 61:15 K:BB in 56.2 innings while holding opponents to a .205 batting average. His 23 saves are good for seventh in the NL.