Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Blows save in eighth inning

Iglesias was saddled with his second blown save of the season in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. He struck out two in one inning but allowed two runs on three hits.

Iglesias came into the eighth inning with a two-run lead and the potential to earn a two-inning save. Things did not go as planned, however. He allowed a leadoff homer to Ian Happ and an RBI double to Anthony Rizzo. Despite the poor outing, Iglesias' ERA still sits at just 2.08 on the year. He's struck out 27 and walked eight in 21.2 innings and has converted eight of 10 save chances.