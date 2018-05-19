Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Blows save in eighth inning
Iglesias was saddled with his second blown save of the season in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. He struck out two in one inning but allowed two runs on three hits.
Iglesias came into the eighth inning with a two-run lead and the potential to earn a two-inning save. Things did not go as planned, however. He allowed a leadoff homer to Ian Happ and an RBI double to Anthony Rizzo. Despite the poor outing, Iglesias' ERA still sits at just 2.08 on the year. He's struck out 27 and walked eight in 21.2 innings and has converted eight of 10 save chances.
More News
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Closes out Dodgers for seventh save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Gets save for second straight game•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up fifth save against Dodgers•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Picks up first win•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Blows first save•
-
Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Records second save•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...