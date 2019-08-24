Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Blows save in loss

Iglesias (2-9) allowed two runs on four hits while recording just one out during the ninth in a blown save and loss against the Pirates on Friday.

He didn't give up any extra-base hits, but against five batters, the only out Iglesias recorded was on a sacrifice bunt. The other four hitters all singled, which was enough to score two runs and blow the game. The blown save snapped his streak of nine straight successful save conversions and pushed his ERA back above 4.00. Iglesias has 26 saves with four blown opportunities, a 4.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 54 innings this season.