Iglesias allowed two runs, one earned, in Sunday's loss to the Pirates. He was asked to get five outs and came up one short, allowing three hits.

Manager David Bell had a quick hook with Michael Lorenzen in the eighth inning, pulling him with one out and two on after only six pitches, hoping that Iglesias could take care of the final five outs. He got out of the eighth inning fine, but gave up three singles to begin the ninth to tie the game, and then a sacrifice fly to end the game. Archie Bradley was warming up in the ninth but never called upon. With the Reds off Monday, Iglesias will probably still get the next save chance.