Iglesias (1-2) was charged with the loss against the Cardinals on Thursday, recording only one out while allowing three runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.

Called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning, Iglesias did nothing of the sort. The right-hander immediately hit Brad Miller with a pitch and walked Tyler O'Neill. He then allowed back-to-back singles, allowing Brad Miller to score. The worst of it came next, when he balked in the tying run. Iglesias managed to fan Dylan Carlson before getting replaced by Nate Jones, who gave up a walkoff RBI single to Kolten Wong, charging the run to Iglesias in the process. It was his first blown save of the season. The 30-year-old sports a 7.71 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with two saves this year.