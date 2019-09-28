Reds' Raisel Iglesias: Blows sixth save
Iglesias (3-12) allowed two runs on two hits while recording two outs during the ninth in a blown save against the Pirates on Friday.
This outing ruins Iglesias' perfect September. Prior to Friday, he had pitched nine scoreless frames this month, where he had allowed only two hits and one walk with 15 strikeouts. Barring another setback this weekend, Iglesias will still have a great September, but he won't finish with an ERA under 4.00, and he now has 12 losses with six blown saves. Iglesias also has three wins, 34 saves, a 4.23 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 66 innings.
